Rhea Ripley Supports Alexander Volkanovski At UFC 314

by Thomas Lowson

Just days ahead of WrestleMania 41, Rhea Ripley attended UFC 314 in Miami, in a huge move by WWE’s resident ‘Mami.’ Ripley was at the event to support fellow Australian Alexander Volkanovski who headlined the show against Diego Lopes. Not only did Ripley attend the show, but she met up with Volkanovski backstage and received gifts including a jersey and hoodie.

WWE & UFC came together in September 2023 as part of TKO Group Holdings. Since then, fans have seen talent from both sides appear for the other. In 2024, Michael Chandler was on Raw and challenged Conor McGregor for a fight. Over in UFC, several WWE Superstars have appeared including Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair, and Montez Ford.

As for Ripley, she will challenge for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41, her fifth time competing in a title match at the event. While reigning champion IYO SKY and fellow challenger Bianca Belair won’t make things easy for Ripley, she’ll certaily have the backing of Volkanovski

