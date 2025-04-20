HomeNewsWWE
Ric Flair Congratulates John Cena on 17th World Title Win at WrestleMania 41

by Michael Reichlin

John Cena has officially become a 17-time world champion after defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The milestone victory sets a new record, surpassing the legendary 16-time championship mark previously held by Ric Flair.

In response, Flair shared his congratulations on social media, writing:

“Congrats to my great friend @JohnCena on becoming a 17x Champion! It was only a matter of time! You and @CodyRhodes put on an instant classic! Much respect! WOOOOO!”

Cena’s win not only marks a career-defining moment but also closes a historic chapter in WWE history. The highly anticipated match lived up to expectations, earning praise for both its storytelling and in-ring performance.

The night ends with Cena standing alone at the top, etching his name in the record books as the most decorated world champion in WWE history.

