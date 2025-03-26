Ric Flair Fires Back After John Cena’s Dig On WWE Raw

On the March 24, edition of WWE Raw, John Cena laid out his plans to become the final WWE Champion, vowing to win the gold and retire with it this year. Such an act would also make Cena a 17-time World Champion, breaking the record he currently shares with Ric Flair.

“At WrestleMania, I make history by winning a 17th Championship. And I finally force you to forget the name of the fun machine, jet-flying WOOO Ric Flair. You will forever say the name John Cena.”

Now, Flair has responded. Speaking to TMZ, the Nature Boy took what John said in stride but doubts John or anyone else can scrub him from the history books.

“They’ve been trying to get rid of the ‘woo’ for 50 years. The ‘woo’ ain’t going away, and neither is Ric Flair.”

Flair said that he’s still grateful to be alive to hear the Cena talk, especially after a series of health scares that have plagued the two-time WWE Hall of Famer. Despite Cena’s strong words on Raw against him, Ric admitted that John’s shocking heel turn and his role in WWE since then “was the coolest thing they could have done.”

Cena’s road to potential historic glory will take him to WrestleMania 41 where he will battle Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Whether Cena makes history or not in Las Vegas, fans can expect an epic battle this April, one that Ric Flair and the wrestling world will be watching very closely.