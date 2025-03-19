John Cena’s Heel Turn Deepens: ‘Expect No One to Understand’

John Cena’s heel turn has shown no signs of slowing down, and his issue with the fans has now come to the attention of social media. On X, Cena shared his doubts that people will be willing to analyze their own behavior in order to understand his point of view.

Expect no one to understand your point of view, especially when it calls for them to look within themselves. — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 19, 2025

Cena’s post comes after a fiery promo on the March 17, edition of WWE Raw, his first since turning heel at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Speaking to a rauccous crowd in Belgium, Cena said he was leaving his “abusive relationship” with fans who never treated him as a human being. Going on to call the fans “awful,” Cena said they should be ashamed of themselves for how they’ve treated him since his arrival in WWE.

Despite this new attitude from John Cena, the WWE icon is sticking with his theme song and colorful attires. Explaining this lack of change, John said that fans were excited to see these aspects of his character change, but told the fans in Brussels that “You get what you have earned and what you have earned is nothing!”

John will be a part of the March 24, edition of WWE Raw from Glasgow, Scotland, as will his WrestleMania 41 adversary Cody Rhodes. Though the pair didn’t come to blows in Brussels, it remains to be seen what explosive encounter unfolds when the pair head to the UK next week.