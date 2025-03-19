John Cenba
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

John Cena’s Heel Turn Deepens: ‘Expect No One to Understand’

by Thomas Lowson

John Cena’s heel turn has shown no signs of slowing down, and his issue with the fans has now come to the attention of social media. On X, Cena shared his doubts that people will be willing to analyze their own behavior in order to understand his point of view.

Cena’s post comes after a fiery promo on the March 17, edition of WWE Raw, his first since turning heel at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Speaking to a rauccous crowd in Belgium, Cena said he was leaving his “abusive relationship” with fans who never treated him as a human being. Going on to call the fans “awful,” Cena said they should be ashamed of themselves for how they’ve treated him since his arrival in WWE.

Despite this new attitude from John Cena, the WWE icon is sticking with his theme song and colorful attires. Explaining this lack of change, John said that fans were excited to see these aspects of his character change, but told the fans in Brussels that “You get what you have earned and what you have earned is nothing!”

John will be a part of the March 24, edition of WWE Raw from Glasgow, Scotland, as will his WrestleMania 41 adversary Cody Rhodes. Though the pair didn’t come to blows in Brussels, it remains to be seen what explosive encounter unfolds when the pair head to the UK next week.

Heel John Cena Likened To LeBron James Joining Miami Heat
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News