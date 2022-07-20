Ric Flair Recalls Recent Meeting With Vince McMahon

Ric Flair is grateful to Vince McMahon.

The Nature Boy spoke about his love for the WWE Chairman on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, where the former 16-time world champion addressed having his signature WOOOO added back into the WWE opening as of the July 4th episode of Monday Night Raw.

Flair was actually removed from the opening back in the fall of 2021 shortly after the release of the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode of VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring, which revealed multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him, ones that caused massive fan backlash.

During the interview Flair says he personally went to Vince McMahon to thank him for allowing the WOOOO back in after some time had passed from the allegations.

“I went and saw Vince yesterday [Monday] to personally thank him because they were in Tampa. It made me feel like my world had changed again. It made me feel a lot better than when they took me off.”

Flair adds that everything his old boss has ever told him has come true, including his promise to put him back into the intro.

“Everything Vince McMahon has ever said to me has come true and he said, ‘I promise you I’ll put you back on it,’ and he did. I went over there and thanked him.”

The Nature Boy is preparing for his Last Match Ever on July 31st, where he teams with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo against Jay Lethal and WWE Hall of Famer, Jeff Jarrett.

