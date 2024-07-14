Rob Van Dam and John Cena had one of the most memorable matches in pro wrestling history and RVD is confident he and Cena could repeat it before John hangs up the jorts.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of “1 Of A Kind With RVD” Rob Van Dam was asked his thoughts on John Cena announcing his 2025 retirement tour for WWE. Van Dam is still very active in the squared circle and believes the two could recreate the magic they did back at ECW One Night Stand 2006.

“I Hope they bring me in for a rematch with Cena. That would be super cool. “I don’t know if they know, but I know I could have that same match, Absolutely.”

Rob Van Dam has shown he hasn’t missed a beat in the several matches he’s had in AEW and even over WrestleMania 40 weekend, competed against Speedball Mike Bailey in a memorable singles match that featured Jerry Lynn as the special guest referee.

Due to injury, RVD was unable to compete at the first WWE version of One Night Stand in 2005, but fate would have it that Van Dam would battle Cena for the WWE Championship a year later. RVD arguably had one of, if not the greatest Money In The Bank cash-in, by calling his shot ahead of time to challenge Cena at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Rob Van Dam Enjoyed Working With John Cena

Van Dam was asked what it was like grappling up with Cena that night and he commended John for his pure strength, but also how he handled the hostile crowd in the Hammerstein Ballroom.

“He was able to pull the strings with the crowdvand he knew going out there that he was going to be up against a crowd that that hated him. A really vocal, physical, most opinionated crowd ever, but he was ready for it, and he handled it great, and I enjoyed working with him. And also he was very, very snug.”

