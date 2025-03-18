In recent years, WWE has relaxed its stance on marijuana and in February 2025, Michin shared that the drug is no longer a banned substance. Speaking on the Insight podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, who uses marijuana, said the change was “interesting in a good way.”

“I can’t say I’m surprised. I always knew the direction that marijuana prohibition would go. I was just ahead of the curve.”

Van Dam recalled advocating for marijuana, arguing that it was far safer than cigarettes only to be treated like he was “crazy.” Van Dam argued that a flurry of minsinformation led to progress about marijuana being incredibly show.

“They say cannabis is a schedule one worst drug, but no one has overdosed from it because it’s not even possible. So I was like I gotta tell people about this and stuff. Back then they didn’t want to hear it.”

It was being found with marijuana and other substances that would bring an untimely end to RVD’s WWE Championship reign in July 2006. After being arrested, Van Dam was booked to lose the WWE and ECW World titles in quick succession before being suspended.

“Who knows where it would have went? I don’t know what [was planned]. I was always last one to to know what people had planned.”

The use of marijuna is now legal for recreational use in 24 states and legal for medical use in 14 states. With the discussion about marijuana usage, especially in sports, changing dramatically, Van Dam is pleased to see the change he played a part of.