How ECW One Night Stand 2006 Prepared John Cena For WWE Heel Turn

John Cena has turned heel in WWE, marking his first official role as a villain for the company in over two decades. On the Insight podcast, however, Rob Van Dam recalled the hostile response Cena received at the ECW One Night Stand 2006 pay-per-view.

“He knew what to do that night perfectly at One Night Stand, and he’s really great at what he does.”

Cena will “master the heel persona” now that he is a fully-fledged villain, Van Dam added, thanks to his past experience being booed. On the podcast, Van Dam recalled a WWE event in Wales where John was able to turn the hostile crowd on his side.

“He was like, ‘Good That’s right. Boo me. Let me know how you feel. As long as you’re out there in the crowd and you’re expressing yourself and you’re screaming that, I know you’re having a good time, and that’s what it’s all about tonight.’ Obviously he turned them.”

The match in question saw RVD win the WWE Championship from Cena in a match that Van Dam has called his favorite from his lengthy career. The match was Van Dam’s Money in the Bank cash-in and he became the first Superstar in history to announce their cash-in in advance.

Cena’s match at ECW One Night Stand 2006 marked John’s first time competing in front of an ECW crowd who made their views clear on the then-WWE Champion. With John now as a fully-fledged heel, the WWE icon isn’t holding back on fans, including those who have cheered him. Stay tuned for the latest on Cena who is focused on becoming a 17-time WWE World Champion at WrestleMania 41.