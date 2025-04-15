Roman Reigns: ‘I’m No Part-Timer, I’m A Full-Time Cash Cow’

Much has been said about Roman Reigns’ WWE status in the lead-up to his WrestleMania 41 showdown when he meets Seth Rollins and CM Punk on Saturday night.

The two stars have taken aim at Reigns, working part-time while they’re working on house shows and television. The Tribal Chief had enough of it on Tuesday night and posted a video where he fired back on social media.

“It’s funny because a lot of people call me a part-timer, a lot of people got a lot of things to say about my schedule. I’m no part-timer. I’m a full-time cash cow — This business lives off me.”

After beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE Title and Universal Title, Reigns signed a new deal that greatly reduced the number of matches and dates he works each other.