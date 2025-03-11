Roman Reigns: Acknowledge WWE’s Greatest Box Office Attraction

Roman Reigns has broken his silence following his dramatic return to WWE Raw.

Reigns’ 2025 started strong with a victory over Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere, reclaiming the Ula Fala. He later competed in the Royal Rumble but was eliminated by CM Punk and Seth Rollins before being attacked after the match.

After weeks of absence due to an attack by Rollins following the Royal Rumble, the former WWE Universal Champion made a powerful statement upon his return on the March 11 episode.

During the main event Steel Cage Match between Rollins and Punk, Reigns interfered, pulling Rollins from the cage to secure his victory. He then attacked both competitors, delivering a Spear to Punk.

Rollins’ attack had sidelined Reigns, but his return now sets the stage for a likely WrestleMania 41 showdown with both Rollins and Punk.

Reigns took to Instagram to comment on his return, posting a picture with Paul Heyman backstage at Madison Square Garden. “MADISON SQUARE GARDEN,” he wrote. “Acknowledge the Greatest box office attraction in WWE history and his Wiseman!”