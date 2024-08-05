WWE News: Roman Reigns Set for SmackDown, Now Listed As a Babyface

WWE fans won’t have to wait long to hear Roman Reigns explain his actions in the closing moments of Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

Roman Reigns is now advertised for Friday’s August 9, 2024 edition of WWE SmackDown from Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center. This marks his first SmackDown appearance since Friday, April 5 at the start of WrestleMania weekend.

Reigns returned to WWE at the conclusion of SummerSlam to deliver a Superman Punch to Solo Sikoa and declare himself as the OTC (Original Tribal Chief). You can be sure he’s got a lot on his mind about everything that’s transpired with The Bloodline since WrestleMania. There’s a Bloodline Civil War brewing, but we know Reigns has even more waiting for him.

Roman Reigns Returns to WWE as a Babyface

It’s also worth noting that Reigns, along with Rhea Ripley and Damien Priest, are all listed as babyfaces on WWE’s internal roster, according to PWInsider. The Bloodline are the most hated heels in WWE, but Reigns’ opposition of the group he founded is guarantee that he’ll portraying a ‘good guy’ on television. WWE’s decision to position Reigns as a hero for this next run presents a host of new storytelling possibilities.

The OTC has unfinished business with Cody Rhodes, the biggest babyface in the company, along with The Bloodline. Friday can’t get here soon enough.

Watch Roman Reigns return at WWE SummerSlam (and 9 more big moments from the show) right here: