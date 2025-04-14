Roman Reigns Shares Cold Message Before WWE Raw: ‘Don’t Trust Anyone’

Roman Reigns is days away from competing in a triple threat match with Seth Rollins and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. He enters this match knowing that Paul Heyman will not be in his corner for the main event on Saturday night; instead, Heyman will be supporting Punk.

In a message shared on Monday afternoon ahead of tonight’s Raw, Reigns reflected on his past year in WWE.

“It’s funny how much a year can change. This time last year I was untouchable. I should have tightened my grip around this company’s neck. There was a wise man that taught me diplomacy. ‘You gotta think politically’, I tried to help everyone. Most of them don’t understand what a helping hand really looks like. What that really feels like. What do I get for it? Netflix. TKO. The mainstream. Billion dollar deals and somehow I’m out on my ass. I lift everybody up and somehow no one’s got enough respect to just be true to their Tribal Chief. My father didn’t agree with me. He used to say, son why do you care if they respect you? Why do you care if they acknowledge your talent and your contribution? Lessons learned. We don’t lose. We learn. Don’t trust anyone.”

At last year’s WrestleMania, Reigns won a tag team match on night 1, teaming with The Rock to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The following night, Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Title to Rhodes.