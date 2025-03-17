Rumor Killer On John Cena ‘Break-A-Wish’ Trademark Plans

John Cena may have become a dastardly heel in WWE, but that doesn’t mean that a core ideal is about to change. Since his turn in Toronto, there has been plenty of speculation about the future of the WWE icon, but one particular rumor involving Make-A-Wish has now been debunked.

The rumor in question claimed that WWE would make a conscious effort to separate John Cena from his record-shattering work with Make-A-Wish. The claim even went as far as to claim WWE had trademarked the phrase ‘Break-A-Wish’ that’d be used on-screen for WWE’s newly-turned heel.

During the Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp refuted the rumor, calling it a “fake story credited to us.” Sapp added that “it’s not a real thing,” putting to rest any idea that Cena’s work making dreams come true for children facing the worst of circumstances will be used for heel heat.

As for what WWE does have planned, that remains a closely guarded secret at this time. When asked about his presentation for the show, Sapp commented, “They are playing it close to the vest, as they should.” Sapp highlighted Cena’s impending appearance on Raw as a “major attraction point” for fans to tune in to see. While Sapp has asked his sources about a potential new theme and other changes, plans for the GOAT remain top secret.

John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, where Cena intends to become a 17-time WWE World Champion. With The Rock in his corner and his own talent, Cena poses the greatest threat to the title reign of the American Nightmare.