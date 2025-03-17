John Cena Channels The Joker Ahead Of WWE Raw Return

John Cena will appear on the March 17, 2025, edition of WWE Raw, his first appearance in person since his shocking heel turn in Toronto. Fans are hoping that Cena will explain himself in Brussels, Belgium while Cody Rhodes has vowed to be at Raw as well.

Taking to Instagram, Cena shared an image of Cesar Romero as The Joker in the 1960s Batman TV show. As expected, the WWE icon gave no context for the image.

This isn’t Cena’s first dive into the world of Batman post-heel turn. In a previous post, Cena shared an image of Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent in 2008’s The Dark Knight. The scene in question sees Dent share “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain,” a nod to his future as Two-Face and Cena’s own heel turn.

On X, fka Twitter, Cena shared some words of wisdom. While Cena sharing motivational quotes on the platform is nothing new, many have taken on a new meaning since his turn in Toronto.

When someone is properly grounded in life, they shouldn't have to look outside themselves for approval. — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 17, 2025

John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, where Cena intends to become a 17-time WWE World Champion. With The Rock in his corner and his own talent, Cena poses the greatest threat to the title reign of the American Nightmare.