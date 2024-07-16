Rumor Killer On WWE Allowing Former Superstars To Use Ring Names

Superstars released from the company will NOT be allowed to use their WWE names after being cut, despite recent claims to the contrary.

Earlier this month, WWE filed to trademark Ethan Page’s name and there was a discussion online about WWE’s usage of ring names. The notion spread online that WWE was now allowing talent to use their ring names after they exited, breaking from years of tradition. WWE trademarks terms for wrestlers so that when a Superstar exits the company, they cannot earn using a name WWE spent considerable time and money building up in another company.

These reports of WWE relaxing its stance on the use of ring names is not the case, both Fightful Select and PW Insider report. While some WWE alum have used their ring names after being released (CM Punk, Chris Jericho, Adam Cole etc), these wrestlers already had ownership of the name and they licensed WWE to use it.

WWE Locks Down Several Names Across NXT & Main Roster

Some former WWE talent have gotten around this by changing their legal names to the character name used in WWE. Both The Ultimate Warrior and Ryback were able to use their WWE names after leaving by changing their names from Jim Hellwig and Ryan Reeves respectively. While Metalik can use that name as he owns the term, he can’t use Gran Metalik as that collective term is owned by WWE.

While WWE’s new era has implemented several changes, relaxing its stance on names isn’t one of them. For now, Nic Nemeth will remain Nic Nemeth in TNA despite spending years building his career as Dolph Ziggler, and the same goes for Raj Dhesi/Jinder Mahal. While WWE may one day change its rules, it hasn’t happened yet.