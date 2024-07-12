WWE Files New Trademark for NXT Champion Ethan Page

WWE has filed a new trademark, and it’s for current NXT Champion Ethan Page.

The trademark, “Ethan Page”, was filed by WWE on July 10. You can check out the description of the filing below (via Fightful):

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.” - Advertisement -

Ethan Page in WWE and NXT Championship Win

Ethan Page’s AEW contract had ended earlier this year, and the star set his sights to WWE, where he claimed the NXT Champion shortly after.

Page won the title at NXT Heatwave on July 4, 2024, that took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The match for the NXT Championship was a fatal four-way one involving defending champion Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Shawn Spears.

The 34-year-old clinched the victory in the title match when Williams hit the Trick Shot move on Page, who fell on Evans, prompting a pin from the referee. This “accidental way of winning the title” finish was met with some mixed opinion with fans, but it seems like WWE has some more ideas to do with Page with the recent trademark filing.

As for his time in AEW, Page said in an appearance on the Talk’n Shop podcast that he was mind-blown by how organized things are WWE compared to the promotion he worked at previously.

