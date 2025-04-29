Sami Zayn Sends Warning: ‘I Am Not Going Anywhere, I Will Become A World Champion’

Following a brutal end to his night on WWE Monday Night Raw, Sami Zayn has taken to social media to issue a statement regarding his future and championship goals.

On this week’s episode, Seth Rollins, alongside Paul Heyman, attempted to persuade Zayn to leave Raw for the SmackDown roster, an offer Zayn ultimately rejected by telling Rollins to “go to hell.” This refusal led to a main event clash with Rollins’ new associate, Bron Breakker.

The match ended abruptly when Breakker took out Zayn with a relentless series of spears, prompting a referee stoppage. Rollins then added insult to injury, delivering a Stomp to the downed Zayn as Raw went off the air.

Despite the assault and the clear threat from Rollins’ new faction, Zayn posted a clear message on Twitter outlining his intentions.

“Yes, there is a target on my back,” Zayn wrote. “Just know this – you can throw everything you’ve got at me, I AM NOT GOING ANYWHERE. I will become a world champion.”

It’s unclear whether Zayn will stay off television for a few weeks or if he will be back as soon as next week.