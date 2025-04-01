‘Totally Dead’ – Scott Steiner Says Lingering Injury Derailed WWE Run

Scott Steiner’s 2002 return to WWE should have been a career highlight for Big Poppa Pump after a highly successful run as part of WCW. Instead, it became a chapter marred by health issues that robbed fans—and Steiner himself—of seeing him at full strength. In a reflective interview on Casual Conversations, the former WCW champion revealed the painful truth about that run.

“I wish I could have been healthy. My foot was totally paralyzed. Even today, it’s still dead.”

The injury came before his highly anticipated comeback and plagued his performances throughout his feud with Triple H. A series of underwhelming title matches on pay-per-view with the Game put an end to any main-event plans WWE may have had for Steiner.

“I can’t even watch myself walk to the ring during that time. It’s just messed up.”

Steiner’s return to WWE would come at Survivor Series 2002 inside Madison Square Garden, WWE’s most iconic venue. Despite returning inside hallowed ground and receiving a thunderous ovation from the fans in the Big Apple, Steiner views the moment as bittersweet.

“Being in the Garden was cool… the ovation I got was awesome. But I wasn’t myself.”

Steiner would undergo surgery later to stabilize the condition, but by this point, the damage had already been done. The injury not only affected his movement in his day-to-day activities but also his ability to perform at the level fans expected from the wrestling legend. Despite this, Scott chooses not to dwell on regret.

“Everybody’s clawing to be at the top. And I got there—I just wish I could’ve done it healthy.”

Steiner’s honest demonstrates how wrestling injuries aren’t always visible to fans and may not play out in the ring. Despite being known for his notable physique and being a larger-than-life persona, Steiner, just like any wrestler, was vulnerable to struggles outside of the ring.