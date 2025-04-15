Seth Rollins: CM Punk Took Money From A Billionaire’s Kid And Tried To Tear Down WWE 

Seth Rollins is slated to work a triple threat match with CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the main event at WrestleMania 41 on Saturday night. The build to this match started with a feud that dates back over a year between Rollins and Punk before an injury derailed WrestleMania XL plans for Punk to challenge Rollins for the World Title.

Now, the reality behind fiction and fact is more blurred than ever. While being interviewed for Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Rollins was asked who he hates more between his opponents. He named Punk.

“That pales in comparison to how I feel about CM Punk,” Rollins Said. “This is a guy who is a thief. He’s a scavenger, he’s a fake martyr, he’s a snakeoil salesman, he’s a con artist. He will sell you a false bill of goods at every turn with no apologies, with zero responsibility. He’s a guy who left this place, ghosted all of his friends. If you have your own personal crap to deal with, that’s life, I get it.”

Rollins took a dig at AEW President Tony Khan, calling him “That Billionaire’s Kid” and said nobody disgusts him like Punk.

“To then ask people to leave their jobs, leave their security, leave their dreams behind out of loyalty to you, and when they don’t, you start to tear these people down in the media anyway you can. Then you take money from some billionaire’s kid to come back to the business that you’ve forsaken and continue to try to tear down our company until that billionaire’s kid doesn’t want to pay you anymore, and now you want to come back and take our money and wave the flag. I cannot tell you the absolute disgust in my veins that I have for CM Punk. There is no comparison.”

Rollins is referencing Punk’s time in AEW, which began when he returned to wrestling in August 2021. After a backstage altercation with Jack Perry, Punk was fired in 2023.