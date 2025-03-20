Seth Rollins on Becky Lynch’s Acting Career and WrestleMania Mindset

As Seth Rollins balances WWE and a growing presence in sports media, he also provided insight into his wife Becky Lynch’s Hollywood career and his mindset heading into WrestleMania 41.

Lynch has been busy outside WWE, landing roles in Happy Gilmore 2 and an upcoming Star Trek project for Paramount+. While she hasn’t been in the ring recently, Rollins reassured fans that a return is inevitable.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the last of her in a WWE ring, but when the timing is right, she’ll be back,” Rollins tells Front Office Sports. “I know the fans are looking forward to it. I’ll be excited about it as well. But I’m not exactly sure what the timing is on that.”

Rollins Focused on WrestleMania, Regardless of Match Placement

Rollins is widely expected to face Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41. While many wonder if it will be the main event, Rollins isn’t concerned.

“I don’t think it’s terribly important where it sits on the card,” he said. “Because to be honest with you, just look at the names in that match—it’s a main event. It doesn’t really matter where it sits.”

He pointed to classic non-main-event matches like Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat and The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan, emphasizing that a legendary performance is what truly matters.

“My goal is to steal the show,” Rollins said.

As WrestleMania 41 approaches and Lynch continues her Hollywood run, Rollins remains focused on delivering in and out of the ring.

Visit Front Office Sports to read the full interview, including plenty of football talk and Rollins’ love of the NFL’s Chicago Bears.