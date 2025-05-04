Mercedes Moné Backs Female Talent After Latest WWE Releases

Another wave of WWE releases have taken place, leaving the former Superstars to navigate a career outside the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Now, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has shared her support for those who have been cut.

On X (formerly Twitter), Mercedes Moné shared a throwback image from her WWE days featuring herself alongside several released Superstars. In the photo, the then–Sasha Banks is pictured with Shotzi and Shayna Baszler, both of whom have since departed WWE. Dakota Kai’s face is edited over Natalya’s, reflecting Kai’s second release from the company. Toni Storm, who exited WWE in 2021, rounds out the group.

This post caught the attention of Shotzi, who shared it on her account. Grateful for the support, Shotzi declared “Thank you my CEO.”

Moné is no stranger to success after WWE. She and Naomi left the company under controversial circumstances in 2022. While Naomi has returned to WWE, Moné has expanded her career with notable runs in AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and ventures outside the ring.

Mercedes Moné has achieved significant success since leaving WWE. Whether those recently released will find similar success in their post-WWE journeys remains to be seen.