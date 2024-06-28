WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura To Corner Rei Tsuruya This Weekend At UFC 303

WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura will have quite the role to play at the upcoming UFC 303 event, in the latest sign of synergy between the two companies.

In an interview with Mizugaki Takeya, fighter Tsuruya Rei spoke of his debut match for UFC at this week’s event. Rei revealed during the interview that WWE’s resident King of Strong Style will be in his corner for the upcoming fight with Carlos Hernandez The fight will be a part of the early preliminary card and broadcast on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

WWE & UFC Working Together

Nakamura’s involvement with the upcoming event is just the latest example of the two companies under TKO working together. The two companies recently merged their live events teams, a decision that has led to some layoffs in WWE. Earlier this month, WWE and UFC held its first weekend events with back-to-back shows in the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

- Advertisement -

WWE Superstars can often be spotted at UFC events in another example of cross-promotion branding. WWE NXT Battleground took place at the UFC Apex in Nevada, though there were some criticisms of the venue as an area to host wrestling shows. WWE’s Rezar threw out the challenge to fight some UFC heavyweights so fans may be seeing the former Tag Team Champion in the Octagon soon enough.