Solo Sikoa Dares Roman Reigns to Try & Take The Bloodline Back

Solo Sikoa has laid out the challenge for Roman Reigns to try and take back the position as the Tribal Chief of The Bloodline.

Reigns hasn’t been seen since his WrestleMania 40 loss to Cody Rhodes which saw the latter become Undisputed WWE Champion. In his absence, Sikoa has been acting as the leader of The Bloodline and has made several changes to the group. It was under Sikoa’s leadership that Jimmy Uso was ousted from the group, while Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu have been brought in.

Sikoa Dares Roman Reigns

Sikoa’s latest change to The Bloodline saw Paul Heyman ejected from the group last week after the WWE Hall of Famer refused to acknowledge Sikoa as the Head of the Table. This attack came mere weeks after Sikoa told Heyman that Roman Reigns will never return to the group he founded four years ago.

On the July 5, edition of WWE SmackDown, a video package aired of Sikoa and his Bloodline. Solo, clutching the Ula Fala, made clear he never sought to be the Tribal Chief, but this is what his family needs. Sikoa added that Reigns was no longer ‘man enough’ to be the Tribal Chief after his loss in Philadelphia, and added that “If Roman Reigns wants that back, he can try and take it from me.”

"If Roman Reigns wants that back, he can try and take it from me"



It's a new era for #TheBloodline.

"If Roman Reigns wants that back, he can try and take it from me"

It's a new era for #TheBloodline.

Acknowledge your NEW Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa.

What’s to Come?

In the video, Sikoa also set his sights on the Undisputed WWE Championship and vowed that The Bloodline will take it back under his leadership. Three members of the group will face Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens in six-man-tag action at WWE Money in the Bank on July 6.

As for Roman Reigns, there’s no confirmation on when fans can expect him back on TV, though some have predicted in time for SummerSlam 2024. Reigns remains involved with The Bloodline’s creative direction amid his hiatus but for the time being, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is flexing his acting muscles.