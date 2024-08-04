Stephanie McMahon Appears At WWE SummerSlam

Most of the McMahons are gone from WWE, but Stephanie McMahon still remains, and SummerSlam did become a family affair.

Chief Content Officer Triple H kicked off the festivities of SummerSlam by introducing Jelly Roll to Cleveland Browns Stadium and after Bron Breakker became the Intercontinental Champion after defeating Sami Zayn, Stephanie McMahon was shown sitting at ringside aiming to amp up the fans in attendance.

- Advertisement -

Stephanie hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. She happened to be one of the several names Paul Heyman thanked in his induction speech and Stephanie happened to hearken back to her days as the “owner” of ECW during the Invasion with a backwards leather snap brim.

RELATED: Stephanie McMahon’s Current Standing In WWE After WrestleMania 40 Surprise Appearance

Stephanie showing up at SummerSlam has some serendipituos timing to it as it’s only a few days removed when a photograph of her brother Shane McMahon surfaced sharing a meeting with AEW President Tony Khan.

- Advertisement -

While Vince McMahon may be completely gone from the landscape of WWE, his kin could still have a strong influence on the business, particularly if Shane does happen to come together with Tony on a deal to work with AEW in some capacity.

WWE is feeling a swing of momentum when it comes to creativity in coordination with Vince McMahon’s exit. CM Punk recently stated how Vince’s leave from the company “illuminated” his way for a return to WWE.

RELATED: CM Punk Reveals Vince McMahon’s Departure “Illuminated The Way” For His Return