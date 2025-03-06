Steve Austin Reacts to John Cena’s Heel Turn: ‘Finally’

John Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025 has the wrestling world buzzing, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is eager to see how fans respond.

Cena turned against Cody Rhodes at the event, aligning with The Rock in a brutal attack that set up a blockbuster Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

In an interview with The Schmo at the Mint 400 race, Austin called the turn a major moment on the road to WrestleMania, but he questioned whether fans would truly see Cena as a villain.

“It had to happen sooner or later. Finally, it happened,” Austin said. “So it’ll be interesting to see whether people accept him as a heel or if he’s actually made himself even more of a babyface. I think it remains to be seen as the story unfolds. Nonetheless, they’ve kicked off an epic build into WrestleMania.”

As a Nevada resident, Austin has hinted at possibly appearing at WrestleMania 41, but he downplayed any involvement when asked about helping Rhodes against Cena.

“I haven’t been in contact with anybody, so I guess anything could happen,” Austin said. “But right now, my focus is on the Mint 400. I’ve got a brand-new left knee, this is my first race back, and I’m looking to go out there and kick ass.”

WrestleMania 41 takes place at Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20. Cena, currently on his retirement tour, is set to compete in his final WrestleMania before his last match in December 2025.