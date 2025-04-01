Steve Austin Reacts To WWE Hall Of Fame Match Induction

Steve Austin offered his candid reaction to the recent announcement of his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame’s new “Immortal Moments” wing. The wrestling world was stirred on Friday, March 28th, when WWE revealed this new Hall of Fame category, with the iconic WrestleMania 13 match between Austin and Bret Hart being the inaugural inductee.

During an autograph signing event with American Icon Autographs, Austin was directly questioned about the significance of this honor.

“Yes and no. I men’s, it was a hell of a match and we knew it at the time, I think it was good that it was in Chicago because Chicago is kind of a stronghold for me but it would’ve worked anywhere with the fact that it happened with Bret The Hitman Hart. There’s a couple behind-the-scenes stories that I don’t want to talk about but it was a hell of a match and it’s cool for people to still remember it damn near 30 years later. Yeah, it means something to me because if it wasn’t for the fans, I wouldn’t be sitting here. So, the fact that match is relevant and it’s going into 2025 Hall Of Fame for matches and it’s the first match to be inducted, cool.”

Austin was asked to reflect on his extensive career and identify a match he wished had been recorded. He recounted a particularly memorable encounter with Ricky Steamboat at the Los Angeles Forum, a thirty-minute contest he described as a “barn burner,” lamenting its absence from any archival footage. Austin also expressed fondness for his WrestleMania 17 match against The Rock in Houston’s Astrodome, praising the collective energy of the event and the high caliber of performances from all involved. He added that his match with Owen Hart, though tragically cut short by a severe accident, was also progressing exceptionally well. Austin acknowledged the variability of his career, admitting that there were instances where his performances fell short of expectations.

Austin’s reflections highlighted the ephemeral nature of live wrestling, particularly house shows that lacked the recording infrastructure of televised events. He stressed the collaborative aspect of successful WrestleMania events, emphasizing how a strong undercard contributed to the overall atmosphere and allowed the main event to resonate more deeply. Austin’s honesty about both his triumphs and failures provided a candid glimpse into the complexities of a professional wrestling career.

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 has been announced, featuring several prominent figures. Triple H, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and The Natural Disasters are all set to be inducted.