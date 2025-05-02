Adam Copeland Compares John Cena’s Heel Turn To Hulk Hogan Joined NWO

AEW star Adam Copeland shared his perspective on John Cena’s recent WWE heel turn during an appearance on First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo. He also explained why he doesn’t keep up with the current wrestling product as closely as he once did.

Copeland admitted he avoids consuming too much wrestling in his downtime due to burnout. Instead, he focuses on his family.

“I generally don’t watch wrestling just because I’m burned out in terms…” he stated. “…I think it’s one of those deals when you’re doing it, watching it can be all consuming and I told myself in coming back this time that I wasn’t going to let it do that to me. I have a family and two kids. My downtime is spent with them or watching hockey as opposed to critiquing and pulling apart wrestling shows.”

He noted that he catches highlights rather than full shows and he wasn’t fully aware of how Cena’s turn has played out.

“I get my clips from Instagram and I’ll watch them there. I don’t watch the full story, the follow-through, and all the little beats here and there.”