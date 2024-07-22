Sycho Sid Hopeful For Hall of Fame & More Now Vince McMahon Is Gone

The chances of Sycho Sid taking his place in the WWE Hall of Fame may have improved now that Vince McMahon is gone, according to the former World Champion. Speaking to the Attitude Era podcast, Sid admitted that “Vince [McMahon] didn’t like me so much” and believes this is why he’s not been offered a Hall of Fame spot. With McMahon exiled due to Janel Grant’s lawsuit, however, Sid is hopeful that those still with WWE will be open to offering him an induction, and possibly more.

“If you get back in, you might want to do something like a part-time deal, [be a] manager, or special — I think I was pretty good at interviews, too. There’s always a lot of people having a hard time with that. If I could teach them, maybe I could help them do their interviews.”

Sid worked with some of the top names in WWE during his tenures with the company, including Hall of Famers such as Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. It was against these two that Sid headlined WrestleManias 8 and 13 and he has the distinction of having only main event matches at the Showcase of the Immortals.

While Vince McMahon may not have liked Sid, the former WWE Champion was brought back in 2012 as part of the build towards the 1,000th episode of Monday Night RAW. He was later featured as DLC in WWE 2K17, his first WWE video game role since WWE WrestleMania Steel Cage Challenge in 1992.

Bringing Sid back would be a huge deal, but WWE has a history of welcoming back talent it appeared they’d never work with again. In 2013, Bruno Sammartino was brought back as part of that year’s Hall of Fame, and CM Punk’s return last November proved to never say never in wrestling. With that in mind, fans can’t count out Sycho Sid taking a giant step into the Hall of Fame, especially now that Triple H has full say on the inductions.

