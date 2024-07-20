Terrence Crawford Assists Cody Rhodes At WWE SmackDown

Undefeated boxing champion Terrence Crawford was ringside for Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Omaha, Nebraska and helped Cody Rhodes even the odds in a 2-on-1 fight against A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller).

After Rhodes was thrown outside the ring, Crawford, an Omaha native, handed him a steel chair. Rhodes used the hardware to even the odds and ended the segment standing victorious while the heels ran off in retreat.

WWE Shop has released a limited edition Terrence Crawford Undefeated t-shirt to coincide with the SmackDown appearance.

Terence Crawford’s upcoming fight against Israil Madrimov goes down August 3, 2024 (the same day as WWE SummerSlam) at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.