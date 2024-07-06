The Rock Becomes A Meme For Having Really Great Ideas

WWE fans have turned ‘The People Champion’ into a meme after the WrestleMania 40 documentary.

After a few months of anticipation, WWE has finally released their WrestleMania 40 Behind The Curtain documentary on YouTube. Wrestling fans have been looking forward to the project, as it was set to clarify what led to Cody Rhodes taking on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The documentary had several memorable moments and reveals throughout the one-hour special. However, one standout moment was when Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson explained how the company initially built towards himself and Reigns.

In the documentary, Johnson explained how WWE was silently building towards the feud for several years and that it was the plan for WrestleMania 40. The original matchup changed when some of the WWE fanbase voiced their displeasure because they wanted Rhodes to ‘Finish His Story’ against Reigns at the event. ‘The Rock’ reveals that he went to WWE President Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque(AKA Triple H) to give the fans what they wanted.

This reveal has caused some WWE fans to be skeptical of Johnson’s re-telling of the events of what happened. Nonetheless, the wrestling community has enjoyed the Hollywood superstar’s appearance in the documentary and has turned him into a meme.

Here are some of the fans’ reaction to ‘The Rock’:

“So we’re at Hogan’s house for a 4th of July bbq and my dad slams Brutus Beefcake into the pool and I yelled ‘now that’s a summer slam!’ and Vince and I locked eyes and smiled…needless to say the rest is history.” pic.twitter.com/Tc5Ya9cLEN — Xanthony Davis (@PretttyFlackooo) July 5, 2024

“And then I said just let Brock suplex Cena for 20 straight mins.. you know take him to town as they say. Maybe even start calling it a city” pic.twitter.com/mHzip0cZvd — Big Mike (@BigMike8109) July 5, 2024

"I said to Mickie James. You should hit that ???… VKM will love it. " pic.twitter.com/MGZ0Lh7qpg — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 6, 2024

What’s Next For The Rock?

Although fans enjoyed Johnson’s return to WWE, he revealed after confronting Rhodes on the April 8 episode of Monday Night Raw that he would be off TV for a while.

He is filming the upcoming sports biography The Smashing Machine, which is expected to hit theaters next year. ‘The Rock’ will star as Mark Kerr, who is a former UFC fighter who rose to fame but dealt with issues in his personal life that derailed his career, including an opioid addiction.

The Hollywood superstar also has other movies he is set to star in that makes his return to WWE unclear. That said, the end of the WrestleMania 40 documentary teased that Johnson isn’t done wrestling and that he will be coming back to take on Rhodes. The dream matchup could be what WWE has planned for WrestleMania 41 next year.

Regardless, ‘The Rock’ is still entertaining his fans by becoming the latest meme for the wrestling community.