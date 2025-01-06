The Rock To Appear On WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

After his appearance on the WWE Raw Netflix premiere, The Rock is set to make his next stop at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. The former WWE Champion made the announcement during an Instagram Live session following his appearance on Raw.
The event, scheduled to take place at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, will feature The Rock alongside his daughter, Ava, who currently serves as NXT General Manager. Ava recently accompanied The Rock at the Golden Globes, adding further intrigue to their on-screen dynamic.
Updated Card for NXT New Year’s Evil:
- Special Appearance: The Rock
- NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe
- NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia
- NXT Women’s North American Championship Number One Contenders Match:
Cora Jade vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan
- NXT Heritage Cup Sudden Death Match: Lexis King (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey
- Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jazmyn Nyx, & Jacy Jayne) vs. Shotzi, Tatum Paxley, & Gigi Dolin