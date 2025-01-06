The Rock Appears On WWE Raw, Hugs Cody Rhodes

The Rock made a special appearance during the premiere episode of Raw on Netflix in Los Angeles, opening the show with a memorable segment.

The Rock entered the ring and congratulated the audience for attending the highest-grossing arena show in WWE history. He hyped the event’s debut on Netflix and praised Cody Rhodes for “carrying WWE on his back for the last year.” In a lighthearted moment, he told Rhodes to pass along his regards to Mama Rhodes.

Turning his attention to Roman Reigns, The Rock referred to him as the “Original Tribal Chief” and hyped the upcoming Tribal Chief Combat match. Before leaving, he delivered his signature catchphrase, much to the crowd’s delight.

After the segment, The Rock embraced Rhodes at ringside. Many fans believed this appearance could kick off the build for a WrestleMania 41 match, as WWE executives reportedly expect The Rock to wrestle at the event. However, no official plans have been confirmed.

Last year, The Rock and Rhodes teased a singles match after teaming up during the WrestleMania XL Night 1 tag team main event. Despite the speculation, WWE is reportedly leaning toward booking John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41 instead of Rock vs. Rhodes.

The Rock hugs Cody Rhodes pic.twitter.com/pVXb4Va7ho — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 7, 2025

The Rock da las gracias a Cody Rhodes, que está entre el público, por su trabajo este año como campeón. Ojito. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/vn7jYrhYvj — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) January 7, 2025