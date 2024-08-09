The Rock vs Roman Reigns Prediction: When Will the Match Happen?

The anticipation for a potential showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns has been building for years, but when could it happen?

With rumors and speculations consistently swirling as to when we will finally see the “Biggest Match in WWE History,” we look at the landscape of the company and when WWE may pull the trigger on his monumental clash.

The Rock vs Roman Reigns: WrestleMania 41?

Background on The Rock and Roman Reigns Feud

Roman Reigns, the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief and leader of the Samoan Dynasty, has dominated the main event scene for years.

His reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion saw him overcome numerous challengers until his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

The return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to WWE earlier this year ignited new tensions for The Bloodline, and The Rock’s unexpected appearance and challenge to Reigns’ claim as the Head of the Table, before the company decided to pivot, means that there is still a story to tell down the line.

Predictions for WrestleMania 41

Will The Rock vs Roman Reigns Happen?

The likelihood of The Rock and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania 41 is pretty high, especially as it will be the first-ever WrestleMania on Netflix.

As noted, the match was initially planned for WrestleMania 40, but WWE pivoted due to fan support for Cody Rhodes.

However, the storyline between The Rock and Reigns is far from over, and WrestleMania 41 offers the perfect stage for this blockbuster bout, considering that The Great One has a fantastic working relationship with Netflix and they will be keen to make the first ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ on the streaming platform as massive as possible.

Hopefully we’ll get more of a sense of when this match could take place in the coming months, but ‘Mania 41 would make the perfect battleground for the final Bloodline encounter.