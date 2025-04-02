The Rock’s ‘Final Boss’ Character Toned Down for Disney, Says Vince Russo

Former WWE writer Vince Russo says Dwayne Johnson’s lucrative five-film deal with Disney is affecting the presentation of his character in WWE.

On Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Outlaws, Russo claimed The Rock intentionally distanced himself from his “Final Boss” persona in WWE cannon to stay in line with the Mouse. According to Russo, The Rock told TKO executives, including CEO Ari Emanuel, “Guys, I’ve got a five-picture deal with Disney. So I am going to make it clear to the fan base that I am just an actor. I am just playing a character.”

The Rock Draws The Line

This statement allegedly preceded the media scrum that took place after Elimination Chamber, where The Rock broke kayfabe and clarified to fans:

“The Final Boss is a character. It’s a performance.”

Russo suggests the move was strategic, aimed at protecting both The Rock’s public image and financial interests. Full-time wrestling could pose risks—physical injury, conflicting schedules, or public controversies—that might conflict with Disney’s family-friendly brand and contractual expectations.

“Rock’s trying to protect all sides of his business,” Russo explained. “There’s no kayfabe anymore… it doesn’t matter to the fans today.”

While The Rock’s in-ring persona is that of a ruthless heel, his Hollywood obligations may require clear boundaries between character and reality.

If true, The Rock’s kayfabe break wasn’t a misstep—it was a calculated move to keep Disney happy while maintaining his WWE presence.