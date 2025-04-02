The Rock’s ‘Smashing Machine’ Movie Sets Release Date

The Rock’s ‘Smashing Machine’ Movie has revealed its theatrical release date. On Wednesday, A24 announced that the film would be released on Friday, October 3rd.

The movie, which is based on the life of former MMA/UFC star Mark Kerr, is directed and written by Bennie Safdie. It also stars Emily Blunt who Johnson has appeared alongside in Disney’s Jungle Cruise.

Deadline noted that the plot is reads like, “(The movie) follows Kerr (Johnson) from the no-holds-barred era of the UFC at the peak of his career as he questions himself and struggles with life and his relationships. Meanwhile, Mark’s girlfriend Dawn Staples (Blunt) struggles as well to find her place in Mark’s chaotic and contradictory world.”

Kerr was an NCAA Division I amateur wrestling champion in addition to other global tournaments before he became the wniner of two of the early UFC heavyweight tournaments (UFC 14 and 15) and also competed in PRIDE.

His last fight came in August 2009 and ended his career on a five-fight losing streak. The former fighter was the focus of a 2002 documentary of the same name.