The Undertaker Reveals Iconic WWE Spot That He “Did Not Want” To Do

WWE legend The Undertaker recently opened up about one of the most iconic moments in professional wrestling history—Mick Foley’s fall from the top of the Hell in a Cell at King of the Ring 1998.

In a candid interview on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, revealed that this infamous spot was something he “did not want” to do.

- Advertisement -

The Build-Up to the Legendary Spot

The match between The Undertaker and Mick Foley, who wrestled as Mankind, has been etched into the annals of WWE history.

However, what many fans don’t know is that The Undertaker was initially against the idea of throwing Foley off the top of the cell.

Calaway tried to dissuade Foley from taking such a dangerous risk, but Foley was determined to outdo the previous Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels:

“I’m like, ‘That’s what I’m going to go down for. I killed Mick Foley.’ And I’m thinking, Wow, okay, that’s [the match] over with, butThat son of a b**ch, he’s like … he starts climbing back up!”

- Advertisement -

The Fall That Shook the Wrestling World

Despite The Undertaker’s reservations, Foley insisted on the spot, even bringing Vince McMahon into the discussion to convince him.

On the night of the event, as Foley fell from the top of the cell and crashed through the announcer’s table below, The Undertaker was struck by a moment of sheer panic.

He recalled watching Foley’s fall in what felt like slow motion, fearing that he had caused serious injury or worse.

- Advertisement -

The Aftermath and Unexpected Challenges

Following the fall, the match continued, and The Undertaker soon realized that the night’s challenges were far from over.

Another memorable moment occurred when Foley was chokeslammed through the cage, a spot that was not planned to be as brutal as it turned out.

The structure of the cage gave way more than anticipated, leading to Foley falling into the ring, which added to the match’s already high level of intensity.