Tom Brady at WrestleMania 41: ‘I Might Be There’

NFL icon Tom Brady may be stepping into WWE territory during its biggest weekend of the year. During an interview with Fox News Digital, the seven-time Super champion praised the company and hinted that next weekend’s WrestleMania 41 may be too big to miss.

“I may be there,” adding, “It’s amazing what’s going on there and it’s amazing what’s happening with WWE and all the different things surrounding that.”

The event is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas—home of the Raiders, a team in which Brady holds a minority ownership stake. The connection adds weight to the possibility of a high-profile appearance.

Brady’s post-NFL career has kept him in the spotlight. Since retiring in 2023, the former quarterback has joined NFL on Fox and become more active in the entertainment space. WWE has shown prior interest in involving him—Cody Rhodes even invited Brady to WrestleMania 39, suggesting a potential future crossover.

Celebrity involvement at WrestleMania, especially NFL greats, is nothing new. In 2023, Philadelphia Eagles stars Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson made a surprise appearance, helping Rey Mysterio secure a win. The year before, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers assisted Pat McAfee during his match at WrestleMania 39.

With WrestleMania 41 approaching and surprises expected, wrestling fans should be on high alert for an appearance by the GOAT quarterback.