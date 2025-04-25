Tonight: First TLC Match Since 2020 on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown airs live tonight from Fort Worth, Texas, at the Dickies Arena, delivering a high-stakes episode centered around a rare Tables, Ladders & Chairs (TLC) Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

In the main event, The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) will defend their titles against Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) and #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa).

All three teams have recently held the gold, and after weeks of rising tension and last week’s chaotic title match interference, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made the decision to settle the score in a TLC match—WWE’s first on television since 2020.

The match is expected to deliver a fast-paced, high-impact spectacle as the teams compete to retrieve the titles suspended above the ring.

Also Advertised

Also advertised for tonight’s show are several top WWE Superstars, including WWE Champion John Cena, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Cody Rhodes, and Bianca Belair, adding further star power to an already stacked lineup.

We’ll also see fallout from WrestleMania 41, as we begin the road to WWE Backlash 2025 on Saturday, May 10.

SmackDown broadcasts live at 8/7c on USA Network, with the spotlight firmly on the explosive TLC main event in Fort Worth.