Triple H: WWE is Always Open to Crossovers with UFC

In September 2023, TKO Group Holdings officially launched, consisting of two entertainment juggernauts: WWE & UFC. Ever since, fans have speculated about potential crossover between the two and WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque won’t rule the idea out.

Speaking to Flagrant, Levesque wouldn’t confirm a crossover event or talent competing for the other, though didn’t reject the concept.

“Look, it’s one of those things—it just depends on who’s an entertainer and who’s not… We’re always wide open to it.”

While WWE are yet to send one of its Superstars to UFC, nor has a crossover event happened, the bond that exists within TKO has played out on screen. Since TKO’s launch, several names from both sides have made appearances for the other, including Rhea Ripley attending UFC 314. In 2024, WWE hosted NXT Battleground from the UFC Apex in Paradise, Nevada, further demonstrating the ties between the two sides.

If Levesque is looking for Superstars to compete in UFC, he won’t have a problem finding volunteers. After attending UFC 298 in 2024, Montez Ford shared that he’d 100% love the opportunity to try his skills inside the Octagon.

With WWE more open to working with others than ever before (just ask TNA Wrestling) a crossover event with UFC can’t be counted out. And with several Superstars already having experience in the Octagon, such an event may not be a matter of if, but when.