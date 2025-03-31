Triple H Says WWE PLE Is ‘For Sure’ Coming to the UK

Fans in the United Kingdom can look forward to a WWE Premium Live Event sooner rather than later, according to Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Mail Sport, Levesque said that a PLE would “for sure” come to the UK in the next year or so. Levesque also reiterated Nick Khan’s comments that India is a priority destination as part of WWE’s partnership with Netflix.

WWE & the United Kingdom

WWE has a rich history in the United Kingdom with several major events coming to the UK in recent years. In 2022, WWE hosted its first Clash At The Castle event in Cardiff, Wales, and brought the event to Glasgow, Scotland in 2024. In 2023, WWE hosted its Money in the Bank event from London’s O2 Arena that saw Damian Priest and IYO SKY win the coveted briefcases.

While Levesque didn’t name what specific event will come to the UK, fans remain hopeful that London or another major city will host WrestleMania. Top WWE names including John Cena and Cody Rhodes have publicly advocated for what’d be WWE’s first WrestleMania outside North America. Levesque and other WWE officials have met with notable UK names such as London mayor Sadiq Khan, proving that the idea isn’t just wishful thinking.

The UK has proven itself time and again as home to rauccous fans who bring it at WWE events. Now, fans will get another PLE of their own in the UK within the next year or so.