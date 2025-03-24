Drew McIntyre Says WrestleMania in the UK Is Inevitable

Drew McIntyre believes it’s only a matter of time before WWE hosts WrestleMania in the UK. In a recent interview, the former WWE Champion emphasized his long-standing support for bringing the event to British soil and dismissed any notion that others, including John Cena, should be credited for the idea.

Interest in a UK-based WrestleMania has grown in recent years. Cena raised the possibility during a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank 2023 in London, while London Mayor Sadiq Khan has included the event in his reelection campaign promises. The record-setting AEW All In event at Wembley Stadium further demonstrated the UK’s viability for major wrestling shows.

Speaking to The Daily Star, McIntyre said he has always believed such an event was possible:

“These days, I have a very different mindset than what I used to have, in that anything and everything is possible. It’s not just that there’s going to be a big show in the UK at some point. I believe there is going to be a WrestleMania.”

He also made it clear he was among the first to push for the idea.

“If you want your headline, John Cena tried to claim credit for it when we came to London a couple of years back. I said it first that there would be a Mania in the UK before Cena started running around trying to take credit,” McIntyre said. “Drew McIntyre said it first because I know it’s going to happen eventually.”

As WWE continues expanding internationally, a UK WrestleMania appears increasingly likely.