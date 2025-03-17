Two More Events Announced For WWE WrestleMania Week

WWE, in partnership with Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the Official Host Hotel of WrestleMania 41, has announced two exciting events for WrestleMania week.

The UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Saturday, April 19th at 10 PM PT at the BleauLive Theater, offering fans an intimate evening with “The Phenom” as he shares stories and answers questions. NXT will follow on Tuesday, April 22nd at 5 PM PT, also at the BleauLive Theater, and will air live on The CW.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, with an exclusive presale beginning Wednesday, March 19th at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT, and a general public sale starting Friday, March 21st at the same time. Fontainebleau Las Vegas is offering WWE fans up to 30% off room rates for rewards members, guaranteeing the best rate during WrestleMania 41. They will also host the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.

These events are part of a larger WrestleMania 41 lineup in Las Vegas, which includes WrestleMania 41 itself at Allegiant Stadium, SmackDown, Raw, and NXT Stand & Deliver at T-Mobile Arena, and WWE World, a five-day fan event at the Las Vegas Convention Center. More details can be found at wwe.com/WrestleManiaLasVegas.