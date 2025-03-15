Matt Hardy Teases Future WWE Plans After Roadblock Victory

Matt Hardy says the Hardy Boyz are done with NXT for now but not with WWE as a whole.

The legendary duo returned to the WWE last month after a long time as part of NXT’s deal with TNA. Their return led to the current TNA Tag Team Champions successfully defending their titles against NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom & Nathan Frazer at the Roadblock special this Tuesday.

The Broken One talked about their NXT excursion on the latest episode of his podcast. When asked if he’d like to ‘run it back’ with Fraxiom after their Roadblock encounter, the wrestling veteran replied positively. Matt Hardy then noted that their NXT run is wrapped for now but they still have some stuff with WWE coming up:

“As of right now, our little run with NXT is wrapped. We do have some stuff on our schedule to do with WWE a little later on down the road. Nothing specifically with NXT yet, but… Just stuff, I’m gonna leave it at that right now. We have stuff lined up with WWE.”

Matt Hardy didn’t specifically reveal if he’s talking about a main roster run but there have been reports suggesting that the company has considered them for the same in recent times.

The former AEW star also reiterated that the win over the current NXT Champions should earn them the right to challenge for the titles. He said that the Hardys would love to have the NXT tag titles on their resume.