UFC’s Oban Elliot Teases Bash In Berlin Role, CM Punk Walkout Entrance

Welsh fighter Oban Elliott, who competes in the UFC, has teased appearing at WWE’s first-ever PLE in Germany ‘Bash In Berlin.’ Appearing at the UFC 304 post-show press conference in London, Elliot was asked about a recent visit to WWE. The fighter was coy and said that he has some “Business in Berlin under the TKO banner.”

When another reporter asked Elliott about potentially fighting at UFC’s November 2024 in Madison Square Garden, the conversation once again turned to WWE. The fighter said he’d love to walk out to either Hulk Hogan or The Rock’s music, and possibly have CM Punk walk out with him inside WWE’s old stomping ground.

- Advertisement -

WWE Bash In Berlin

The first-ever PLE in Germany, Bash in Berlin will take place on August 31, from the Uber Arena. The previous night will see a taping of WWE SmackDown from the same venue. At this time, no matches have been confirmed for the show. The show is the latest in a trend of WWE PLE’s in Europe and will follow Clash at the Castle events in Wales, and Glasgow, Money in the Bank 2023 in London, and WWE Backlash: France in Lyon.

TKO Group Holdings

Whether Elliott appears at Bash in Berlin or not, the relationship between WWE and UFC has been growing ever since TKO Group Holdings launched in September 2023. The two companies have merged their live events teams, a decision that has led to some layoffs in WWE. Earlier this year, WWE and UFC held its first weekend events with back-to-back shows in the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

WWE Superstars can often be spotted at UFC events in another example of cross-promotion branding. WWE NXT Battleground took place at the UFC Apex in Nevada, though there were some criticisms of the venue as an area to host wrestling shows. WWE’s Rezar threw out the challenge to fight some UFC heavyweights so fans may be seeing the former Tag Team Champion in the Octagon soon enough.