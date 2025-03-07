The Undertaker Influenced Cast Change For WWE LFG Season 2

The Undertaker’s influence led to a big change in the second season of the WWE Legends & Future Greats series which fans have mixed reactions about.

The reception to renewal of the A&E show earlier this week was not all positive. Many fans were not happy with the news of the show’s only female coach Mickie James being replaced by Michelle McCool, while all three male coaches in The Undertaker, Bully Ray, and Booker T are being retained.

Fightful Select recently provided an update on this change and revealed how The Dead Man caused this change unintentionally.

According to the report, the showmakers wanted Undertaker to continue in his role in the new season, but his condition to do so was the involvement of his wife. So the decision was made to replace James with McCool.

It’s worth noting that the WWE Hall of Famer did not request Mickie to be taken off the show. He just wanted the involvement of Michelle, with the producers deciding to replace the wrestling veteran on their own.

The LFG series sees 16 aspiring WWE stars competing for an NXT contract. Each of the legends has 4 rookies in their teams, with the contestants selecting which coach they want to be associated with.

The shooting for season 2 is already underway so it doesn’t seem likely that the negative reaction could lead to James being brought back as a full-time coach atleast for this season.