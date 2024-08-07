The Undertaker: ‘The More I Tried To Fix Goldberg Match, the Worse it Got’

The Undertaker’s efforts to save his infamous match with Bill Goldberg only proved to make matters worse, the Phenom of WWE shared this week. On the ImPaulsive podcast, The Undertaker recalled the ‘dream match’ with Goldberg going very wrong in 2019.

“Man it was horrible, the match that I had with Goldberg in Saudi Arabia. You know, there was never a time in my career where I didn’t feel like no matter what happened, that I couldn’t figure out a way to make it all work and make it make sense. Get it back on track and still have a decent match. “You know he got concussed early on it’s 98 degrees at at midnight in the desert and it was just like a train wreck. The more I tried to fix it, the worse it got. I’m not pointing fingers, it’s just one of those things that happened where I just didn’t have it in me physically anymore to make things right.”

The match in question took place at Super ShowDown 2019 and marked the first-ever one-on-one match between the two wrestling legends. Unfortunately, the age of both men, in addition to Goldberg concussing himself during his entrance, resulted in a sloppy, botch-filled contest that didn’t deliver what had been promoted. The match ended with The Undertaker defeating Goldberg though neither man appeared pleased after the match.

- Advertisement -

Given the quality of this match, neither man waited long before they got back in the ring in an attempt to move on from the ordeal. Undertaker, who at this stage of his career wrestled maybe twice a year, was back in the ring the next month for WWE Extreme Rules, where he and Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. Goldberg would make an impactful return at SummerSlam in August, squashing Dolph Ziggler.

For the use of quotes, please give an H/T to SE Scoops.