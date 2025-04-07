The Undertaker Lashes Out At Boxing Icon’s Son Over In-Ring Jewelry

The Undertaker is a true legend of the ring and he knows what he wants to see, and what he doesn’t want to see in the squared circle. On the latest episode of WWE LFG, The Undertaker took issue with Elijah Holyfield wearing a chain and earrings during his match. The Phenom told Elijah, the son of boxing icon Evander Holyfield that “you’re lucky I’m retired” before arguing that Holyfield was risking serious lacerations by wrestling with jewelry.

“If I was to work with you and you got in the ring with that chain and those earrings in, I would rip them out.”

Holyfield may be wise to take the Deadman’s advice, given that his father knows a thing or two about losing part of an ear in the ring. In pro-wrestling, several names have suffered jewelry-related injuries. During the May 23, 2024, edition of TNA iMPACT, Jordynne Grace had a chunk of her ear ripped out when her earring got caught in the tights of opponent Marti Belle. In 2020, Rhea Ripley lost a chunk of her ear due to her earrings being caught during a match in WWE NXT against IYO SKY.

Undertaker’s comments are not the first time a legend has had a hot take over a wrestler’s ring attire. Mickie James recently hit out at Zena Sterling’s attire, arguing that it was like lingerie and a step backwards for the progress women’s wrestling has made. James’ comment divided opinion among fans with some believing Mickie was right to question Sterling’s attire. Some argued that James had worn just as revealing outfits, and the progress James is fighting for would mean Sterling has the choice to where what she wishes.