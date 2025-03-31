Velvet Sky Fires Back at Mickie James Over ‘Lingerie’ Comments About WWE Trainee’s Ring Attire

On the latest episode of WWE LFG, Mickie James took issue with the outfit of Zena Sterling. Speaking to the mentee of Bubba Ray Dudley after her match with Tamara Mae Steele, James questioned Zena’s choice of in-ring attire.

“I lived during the diva era, and we fought very, very hard to not have to wrestle in lingerie anymore. Since I’m a female, I can speak on this. It’s very frustrating when women go out there and wrestle, and all I see is their a**. And I can’t look past it. It’s all I see. It’s very distracting. So you want to be taken serious as a wrestler, but you’re wrestling in pretty much jazzed up lingerie. And that’s my opinion. And that’s coming from someone who’s had to wrestle on TV a lot.”

mickie is not a fan of zena’s gear. pic.twitter.com/bW7FyuiImp — clorox line (@clotheslinings) March 31, 2025

James’ comments have sparked a discussion among fans about ring attire and the progress female talent have made, especially in WWE, over the past decade. Some argued that James is right to criticize what they perceive as an over-sexualized attire. Others believe that it’s ultimately Sterling’s choice to where what she feels is best and that James has also worn similar attires.

On X, Velvet Sky, a fellow TNA alum who’s worked with James countless times, chimed in. Sky joked that she felt personally attacked before throwing her support behind Sterling’s ring attire.

I feel attacked! lol nothing wrong with sex appeal in wrestling. Diva era or not. I personally find nothing wrong with her gear. Just my opinion but what do I know? ?

Let the pigeons loose, Zena! ? — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) March 31, 2025

WWE LFG sees legends of the ring serve as mentors to promising, young talent, each one hoping to earn a contract with the promotion. While James’ time with WWE LFG will soon be over, the former Women’s Champion isn’t shying away from making her views perfectly clear.