Vince McMahon Health: Rumors and Claims from Attorney



Vince McMahon, long known for his dedication to bodybuilding and fitness well into his senior years, has recently been the subject of speculation regarding his health. YouTuber Lee Cole has claimed that McMahon’s health is rapidly declining, citing sources close to him, including his ex-wife, Linda McMahon. However, these rumors have been firmly denied by McMahon’s attorney.

Claims of Declining Health

On August 15, 2024, YouTuber Lee Cole posted a video alleging that Vince McMahon’s health was rapidly declining. According to Cole, this information came from a mutual acquaintance of both him and Linda McMahon, causing widespread concern among wrestling fans and media outlets.

- Advertisement -

Cole, a well-known critic of McMahon, claimed that he even received legal threats after discussing McMahon’s health publicly, further fueling the speculation.

Official Response from Vince McMahon’s Attorney

In response to these claims, Vince McMahon’s attorney, Jessica Rosenberg, issued a statement to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and John Pollock of POST Wrestling, firmly denying the rumors.

“Vince’s health is fine,” Rosenberg stated, adding that they were unsure of the source of these baseless rumors but wanted to make it clear that they were entirely false. This official statement was intended to quell the growing speculation about McMahon’s condition.

- Advertisement -

Recent Health Concerns and Public Appearances

While it’s true that McMahon underwent spinal surgery in July 2023, which temporarily required him to use a cane, there have been no signs of any ongoing health issues.

McMahon’s most recent public appearance was in January 2024 at the New York Stock Exchange, where he was seen alongside TKO executives. During this appearance, he looked healthy and displayed no signs of physical decline.

Legal Battles, Future Outlook

Currently, McMahon is entangled in a legal battle over sexual assault allegations made by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

- Advertisement -

Despite stepping down from his roles in WWE and selling his remaining TKO stock in April 2024, McMahon continues to make headlines, whether due to his legal troubles or ongoing public interest in his personal life.