Watch: What Happened With Sami Zayn After (7/5) SmackDown Went Off Air

Sami Zayn made an appearance after the Money In The Bank go home episode of SmackDown from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada went off air.

There were two dark matches that took place after the broadcast of the Blue Branded Show ended. The first match featured IYO SKY defeating Naomi.

- Advertisement -

The second dark match of the night saw Sami Zayn defending the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable. Gable got the Kurt Angle treatment from the crowd during his entrance.

The former Olympian had locked in Zayn into an ankle lock towards the end of the bout but the IC Champion reversed it into a powerbomb. He finally delivered a Helluva kick to pick up the victory.

After the match, Sami Zayn cut a short promo. Zayn who is billed from Montreal, mentioned how the Toronto crowd always makes him feel like he is in his hometown. He then hyped-up Saturday’s Money In The Bank PPV:

Sami Zayn full promo after Smackdown pic.twitter.com/CG9QIT5Buu — Conman167 (@conman167) July 6, 2024 - Advertisement -

What Happened On SmackDown

The SmackDown episode was largely built around the upcoming PPV. The opening segment saw all the competitors of the Men’s Money In The Bank match coming face to face before the bout.

Apart from this, the show featured matches such as Pretty Deadly vs. The Street Profits and Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae.

The latest WWE event also featured a big title change in the main event of the show. You can check out more about it here.